Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Insider Peter M. Ziemba Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) insider Peter M. Ziemba acquired 25,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00.

WETF stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $663.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WETF. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

