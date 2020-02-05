Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 15,003 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $133,676.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 398,955 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 160,808 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $142,000.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

