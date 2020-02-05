Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer Sells 1,245 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $150,757.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CTXS stock opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
