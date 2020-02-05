Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer Sells 1,245 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $150,757.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CTXS stock opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.