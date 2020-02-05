Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano Sells 10,015 Shares

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael D. Cordano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of Western Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12.

On Friday, December 13th, Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $3,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Argus increased their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

