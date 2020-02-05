Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director William Edwards Buys 9,400 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director William Edwards purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $307,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $609,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

