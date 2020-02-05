SunTrust Banks Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $580.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $495.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $531.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.32. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $332.77 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,176,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,861,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,236,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
