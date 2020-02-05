SunTrust Banks Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $580.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $495.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $531.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.32. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $332.77 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,176,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,861,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,236,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

