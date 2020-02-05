Citigroup Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $605.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $505.00 to $605.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $531.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $497.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.32. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $332.77 and a fifty-two week high of $537.53. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

