Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $345.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

NASDAQ COST opened at $304.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28. The company has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.98 and its 200 day moving average is $293.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,375,000 after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $5,102,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

