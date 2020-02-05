Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) to Hold

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $107.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CONMED exited the fourth quarter on a solid note, with earnings and revenues beating the respective estimates. The company outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Its core unit — General Surgery — continues to drive the top line. Solid international sales growth in recent times remains a positive. Management is also confident of the company’s broad product portfolio. Strong 2020 guidance instills optimism in the stock. It remains focused toward launching new products. CONMED exited the year by raising investment in its sales organization during the fourth quarter as planned, further strengthening the company’s foundation for sustainable near- and long-term revenue and profitability growth. However, the company operates in a highly competitive environment, especially with respect to the General Surgery business.”

Get CONMED alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $103.13 on Monday. CONMED has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average of $102.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CONMED by 346.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 29.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.