Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $595.00 at UBS Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $525.00 to $595.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $531.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $332.77 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.32.
In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Altarock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
