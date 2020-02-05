Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $595.00 at UBS Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $525.00 to $595.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $531.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $332.77 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Altarock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

