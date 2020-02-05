Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLDR. Stephens upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 133,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

