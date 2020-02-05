ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $29.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $22.63 on Monday. ArcBest has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.89.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ArcBest by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 71,478 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

