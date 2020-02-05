Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATSG. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of ATSG opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,770 shares of company stock worth $1,056,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,024,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 842,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

