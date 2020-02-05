Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Sell

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American National BankShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

