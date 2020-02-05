Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) PT Raised to $64.00

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 117.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIMT. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

AIMT opened at $29.37 on Monday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 663,620 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

