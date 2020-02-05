Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th (BAB, BBY, BLND, BP, CRST, DCC, DFCH, DGE, DGOC, DOM)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 5th:

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 740 ($9.73).

BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,750 ($49.33).

Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mirabaud Securities.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,075 ($14.14).

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Builders FirstSource Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Builders FirstSource Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
ArcBest Price Target Cut to $29.00
ArcBest Price Target Cut to $29.00
Air Transport Services Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Air Transport Services Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American National BankShares to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American National BankShares to Sell
Aimmune Therapeutics PT Raised to $64.00
Aimmune Therapeutics PT Raised to $64.00
Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th
Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report