Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th (BAB, BBY, BLND, BP, CRST, DCC, DFCH, DGE, DGOC, DOM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 5th:
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
DCC (LON:DCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Diageo (LON:DGE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,750 ($49.33).
Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mirabaud Securities.
Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Halma (LON:HLMA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.
Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,075 ($14.14).
Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
