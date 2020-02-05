Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th (BAB, BBY, BLND, BP, CRST, DCC, DFCH, DGE, DGOC, DOM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 5th:

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

British Land (LON:BLND)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 740 ($9.73).

BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,750 ($49.33).

Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mirabaud Securities.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,075 ($14.14).

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

