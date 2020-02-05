Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of AIMT opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 663,620 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after buying an additional 164,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

