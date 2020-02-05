Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRKS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

BRKS opened at $38.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.41. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 714,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,347,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,337 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,089. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 248.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 290,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 1,177.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 367,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.