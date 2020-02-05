Maxim Group Upgrades Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) to “Buy”

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was upgraded by Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 660.66% and a negative return on equity of 264.61%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

