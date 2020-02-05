Bailard Inc. Purchases 46,965 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,965 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.