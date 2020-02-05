Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,039 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

