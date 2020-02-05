Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $203.45 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.19 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

