Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $247.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $259.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

