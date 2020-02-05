Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,410 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned 1.76% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

