Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.40. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

