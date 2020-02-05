Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

