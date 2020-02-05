Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,707 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,642,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,172,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,412,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $329.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.12 and a 200-day moving average of $285.89. The stock has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,131 shares of company stock valued at $125,952,372. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

