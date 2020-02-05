Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

NYSE SO opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

