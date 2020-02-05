Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 202,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.20 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

