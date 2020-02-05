Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

