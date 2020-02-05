Bailard Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

