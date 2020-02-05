Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $264.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $270.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

