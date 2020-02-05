Bailard Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

