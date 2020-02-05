Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $741,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

