Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $240.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -222.40 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $192.17 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

