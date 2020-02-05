Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.25 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.