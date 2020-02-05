Bailard Inc. Sells 13,800 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 291.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 107.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

NTAP stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

