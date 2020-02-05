Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 204,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Sony by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

NYSE:SNE opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.