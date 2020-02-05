Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Booking by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,864.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,011.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,964.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

