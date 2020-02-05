Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 422 Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Boston Partners lifted its position in Humana by 136.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1,216.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 126.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,084,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $39,885,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.31.

NYSE HUM opened at $342.75 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $376.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.47 and a 200 day moving average of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

