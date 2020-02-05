Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $149.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

