Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.82.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

