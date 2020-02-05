Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,409,583 shares of company stock valued at $177,403,942. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Shares of LLY opened at $143.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average of $118.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.