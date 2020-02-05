Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,986 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Applied Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

