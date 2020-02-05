Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Makes New $957,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 28,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 307,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of XOM opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

