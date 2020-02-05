Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $3,508,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $238,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 139,363 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

