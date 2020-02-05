Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 1.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,430 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

