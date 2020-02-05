Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Truist Financial makes up about 1.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

