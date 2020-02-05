Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,029 Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 735.1% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 98,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $284.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.64. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

