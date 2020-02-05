Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Increased by William Blair (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $226.35 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day moving average is $227.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,591 shares of company stock worth $31,221,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,662,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.